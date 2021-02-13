February 13 - Great Lakes Cardiovascular

From diagnosis to post-operation, Great Lakes Cardiovascular offers comprehensive testing for all types of cardiovascular conditions. Dr. James Youssef is just one of the many well qualified doctors that make up the Great Lakes Cardiovascular group. They offer 16 office locations across Western New York. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Youssef or to speak to the helpful staff, call (716) 710-8266 or head online to their website at www.greatlakescardio.com to find out more about all the medical services they offer.