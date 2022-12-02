February 12 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

This year's Ride for Roswell is happening on Saturday, June 25th with all the rides starting at the University at Buffalo. It is the nation's largest cycling event that brings people together to celebrate survivors and remember those we have lost. There are 8 different routes to chose from including a 3 mile family ride and a 100 mile country route. You can also choose to Ride Your Own Way throughout the summer. To find out more about this great event or to register today, head to their website at www.rideforroswell.org. You can also call

(716) 843-7433.