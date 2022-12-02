February 12 - National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is open daily, except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10am to 5pm and it's just a short hour and a half drive from Buffalo. They have over 50 funny exhibits for the entire family to enjoy. The National Comedy Center is located at 203 West Second Street in Jamestown. Give them a call today at (716) 484-2222. To find out more about all they have to offer head over to their website at www.comedycenter.org. You can also check out their gift shop at www.comedyshop.com. Don't forget you can also visit the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown and check out their gift shop online at www.lucydesishop.com.