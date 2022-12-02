February 12 - D'Avolio

D'Avolio offers delicious and healthy menu items for you to enjoy while dining at one of their locations. You can also choose takeout or delivery. If you're cooking at home, their fresh oils, vinegars and other items are a must have. They have stores located on 5409 Main Street in Williamsville Main Street in Williamsville and 9570 Transit Road in East Amherst. You can also visit their banquet center, kitchen and retail location at 1760 Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. To check out all they have to offer head to their website at www.davolios.com.