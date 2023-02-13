x
February 11 - South Buffalo Charter School

Learn about an outstanding learning environment for children grades K-8.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY SOUTH BUFFALO CHARTER SCHOOL)

South Buffalo Charter School is focused on teaching students through an environment that encompasses character education, technology integration and rigorous academics. They provide a wide range of educational services for children grades K-8. They are currently accepting open enrollment applications for the 2023-2024 school year until March 31st and they will have an open house Thursday February 16th at 5pm until 7:30pm. They are located at 154 S. Ogden Street, Buffalo, NY 14210. To learn more visit their website at https://www.southbuffalocs.org/ or call (716)-826-7231

