February 11 - South Buffalo Charter School

South Buffalo Charter School is focused on teaching students through an environment that encompasses character education, technology integration and rigorous academics. They provide a wide range of educational services for children grades K-8. They are currently accepting open enrollment applications for the 2023-2024 school year until March 31st and they will have an open house Thursday February 16th at 5pm until 7:30pm. They are located at 154 S. Ogden Street, Buffalo, NY 14210. To learn more visit their website at https://www.southbuffalocs.org/ or call (716)-826-7231