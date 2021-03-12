December 4 - Revolver Records

Revolver Records carries over 30 thousand vinyl records with every musical genre you could possibly imagine. They will also buy your albums if you're looking to sell or trade your old Vinyl collection. Revolver Records has 3 locations throughout Western New York at 1451 Hertel Avenue, 831 Elmwood Avenue, and 6840 Transit Road. For more information, give them a call today at (716) 213-7604. You can also visit their website at www.revolverrecordsinc.com to view their collection online.