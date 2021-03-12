December 4 - Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

The holidays can be a difficult time for anyone navigating grief. Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo understands this and through the works of the Wilson Support Center, they can provide resources to anyone experiencing a loss. The Wilson Support Center is hosting a virtual program called "Winter Solstice Time of Remembrance" on Sunday, December 19th at 4:30pm. For more information, visit their website at www.wilsonsupportcenter.org or call (716) 836-6460. Also, The Hospice Light A Life Tree Lighting Ceremony is happening Saturday, December 4th at 5pm at the Hospice Mitchell Campus. For more information on the event, you can call (716) 989-2010. You can also visit www.hospicelightalife.com to purchase a commemorative gift.