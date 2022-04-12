December 3 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The annual Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Tree of Hope Celebration will be taking place at Roswell Park on Friday, December 9th starting at 4:30pm and running until 6:30pm. It is a wonderful event for the entire family to enjoy. To find out more about the celebration and to RSVP to the event today, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/treeofhope. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is located at Elm and Carlton Streets in downtown Buffalo. For more information about all of the services that Roswell Park provides, call 1-800-ROSWELL or visit their website at www.roswellpark.org.