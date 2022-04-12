x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sponsor Story

December 3 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Roswell Park Tree of Hope Celebration is taking place on Friday, December 9th from 4:30pm until 6:30pm

More Videos

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER)

The annual Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Tree of Hope Celebration will be taking place at Roswell Park on Friday, December 9th starting at 4:30pm and running until 6:30pm. It is a wonderful event for the entire family to enjoy.  To find out more about the celebration and to RSVP to the event today, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/treeofhope. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is located at Elm and Carlton Streets in downtown Buffalo. For more information about all of the services that Roswell Park provides, call 1-800-ROSWELL or visit their website at www.roswellpark.org

Before You Leave, Check This Out