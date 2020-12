Open enrollment for Qualified Health Plans through New York State of Health is underway and Fidelis Care can help you find the plan that fits you and your family's needs. To find out more about the different "metal level" plans and if you are eligible, head over to their website at www.fideliscare.org. You can also give them a call at 1-866-435-9521 to speak to one of their helpful representatives who can answer any questions you may have.