December 17 - Snowflake Ski Shop

The Snowflake Ski Shop has been serving the Western New York ski community since 1971. The store is packed with everything you need to hit the slopes and enjoy the winter months. Snowflake Ski Shop is located at 245 South Transit Street in Lockport and during the skiing season their store at Kissing Bridge at 10296 State Road in Glenwood is also open. To find out more about all they have to offer, head over to their website at www.snowflakeskishop.com or you can give them a call at (716) 434-7045.