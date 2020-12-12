December 12 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Our parks this year have been a wonderful way for us to get outdoors and enjoy some fun and safe activities. There are so many ways to support your Olmsted Parks through gifts and donations. Your support allows the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to preserve, restore and maintain these historic parks. For more information on commemorative giving opportunities or other ways to donate, call (716) 838-1249, ext. 31. You can also visit www.bfloparks.org/support to learn more about all the ways to give back which includes volunteer opportunities.