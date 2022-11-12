December 10 - Daemen University

Daemen University was ranked among the Best National Universities by U.S. News and World Report. Their nursing programs are designed to help you make a difference. They offer Undergraduate, Graduate, Transfer and Certificate Programs in nursing. Daemen University is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst. To find out more information about their nursing programs and all the academic services that Daemen University offers, visit their website at www.daemen.edu. You can also give them a call at (716) 839-8225.