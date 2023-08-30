Becker Farms Booster Weekend

Becker Farms celebrates local community groups, September 2nd-4th.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY BECKER FARMS)

Becker Farms celebrates local community groups, September 2nd-4th, by giving them the opportunity to fundraise using a special code to get $5 for every ticket sold to support their booster program.

Experience a wonderful day at Becker Farms, where you can engage in enjoyable activities like frolicking in the hay, handpicking luscious apples, and making unforgettable memories.

Ticket Includes:

Apple Picking- 4 Quarts to take home per person!

Live Music

Access to the Garden Market, Beer Garden, Brew Pub, and Apple Barn

Playground, Petting Zoo, Mega Slide, Jumping Pillow, Goat Races

Pedal Carts and Tricycle Track, Corn Maze, Rope Maze

Becker Mountain Sling Shots

Access to Beautifully landscaped grounds and 340 private acres of countryside