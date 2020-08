Seeing your Primary Care doctor is essential to keeping your health on track, even during COVID-19. Dr. James Panzarella of General Physician, PC offers safe in-office appointments and alternative at-home options to ensure you receive the care you need. His office is located at 3980A Sheridan Drive, Suite 200, in Amherst. For appointments or information call (716) 833-2200 or visit www.gppconline.com.