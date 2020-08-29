August 29 - ConnectLife

Did you know that 1 blood donor can save up to 3 patients? ConnectLife is in constant need of blood donations and it's an easy way to make a difference in our community. They have neighborhood donations centers in Williamsville, West Seneca and Tonawanda. You can find out more about community blood drives near you by heading to their website at www.connectlife.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 529-4270. Don't forget on the 4th Tuesday of every month, ConnectLife also has a blood donation center set up inside the Ellicott Square Building in downtown Buffalo.