Aloft at 500 Pearl is one of Buffalo's Entertainment Destinations. It offers 8 state-of-the-art event spaces, a stylish hotel, a bowling alley, and a variety of food and drink options. To find out more information, head over to the website at www.500pearlbuffalo.com. You can also give Aloft at 500 Pearl a call today at (716) 849-7280. Don't miss out on their Spare Lanes bowling league, starting on September 29th. Sign up today!