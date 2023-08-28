August 26th- VA WNY Healthcare System

The professionals at VA Western New York Healthcare System are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. VA Western New York Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Western New York including primary care, mental health care, specialty care and social and support services. They also have a Medical Foster Home Program which is an alternative to a nursing home facility. To learn more about their Medical Foster Home Program, visit https://www.va.gov/geriatrics or give them a call at 716- 834-9200.