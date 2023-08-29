August 26th - ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER

The 12th Annual Cruisin' for a Cure event is happening on Saturday, September 23rd from 9am to 4pm on the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Campus, at the corner or Elm and Carlton Streets in Buffalo. The event will future classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. Most importantly, it's designed to educate everyone on prostate cancer and the importance of early detection. To find out more information, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/crusinforacure. You can also call (716) 845-1609.