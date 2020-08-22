August 22 - Explore & More

If you're a parent of a younger child, you've probably been racking your brain trying to find ways to entertain your kids. At Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, they have taken all of the measures to ensure a safe experience for visitors. They offer a unique play experience where children and families can explore, learn and develop together. Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum is located at Canalside on 130 Main Street in Buffalo. For more information on their hours, visit their website at www.exploreandmore.org or check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploreandmore. You can also give them a call at (716) 655-5131.