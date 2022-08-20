August 20 - UnitedHealthcare

At UnitedHealthcare, their mission has always been to deliver quality health care to those they serve. And now they are donating $1 million to nonprofits in New York State, including right here in Buffalo, with their Empowering Health Grant Initiative. To learn more information about UnitedHealthcare's Empowering Health Grant Initiative and how it is helping communities live healthier lives, visit their website at www.uhc.com. There you'll also find information about all of the services that UnitedHealthcare provides. To learn more about West Side Community Services and all of the great programs they provide, visit their website at www.wscsbuffalo.org.