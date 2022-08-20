August 20 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Make sure you head to the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casinos this summer to enjoy everything have to offer including the Grand Re-Opening of their Spa and Salon at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Also, be sure to check out Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino's newest restaurant, Full Plate Eatery that features a new look and a new menu. Don't miss out on Lionel Ritchie performing August 26th and Lynyrd Skynyrd taking the stage on August 27th. To find out more information, head to their website at www.senecacasinos.com.