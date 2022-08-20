August 20 - Northwest Jazz Festival

The Northwest Jazz Festival is happening on Friday, August 26th and Saturday, August 27th. The event features 5 stages with 30 performances set up along Center Street in historic Lewiston for all to enjoy. It's the largest free outdoor jazz festival in Western New York. To find out more information, head over to their website at www.lewistonjazz.com. Don't miss out on this year's headline acts featuring Stacey Kent, The Emmet Cohen Trio, and The Joey Defrancesco Trio.