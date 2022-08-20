August 20 - Basil Family Dealerships

The Basil Family Dealerships Vehicles For Vets & First Responders Car Giveaway Party is happening on August 24th at Buffalo Riverworks. The event begins at 6pm and will feature free food and beverages, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, and music by The Strictly Hip. Don't miss out on the Car Giveaway where two cars will be given to a deserving veteran and first responder in Western New York. For more information about the event, visit their website at www.basilvehiclesforvets.com.