August 19th - Spectrum Health & Human Services

Spectrum Health and Human Services is holding their "Not One More: Stand Together To End Overdose" event on Wednesday, August 30th at Veterans Memorial Park located behind 1250 Union Road in West Seneca. This event will feature a concert by the Patti Parks Band, activities for kids, food trucks, and information tables from partners who offer crisis & community services. For more information about this event or to learn more about all the services that Spectrum Health & Human Services provides, give them a call at (716) 662-2040 or visit www.shswny.org.