New York Relay CapTel makes it easy for those with hearing loss to better understand conversations on their home phones. It's a simple way to read and understand while hearing your caller's voice. CapTel phones work with a no cost Captioning Service to show every word your caller says. To find out more about the service, head to their website at www.captelnewyork.com. You can also give New York Relay CapTel a call at 1-877-217-7006.