August 1 - Amigone Funeral Home

Anyone who has had to deal with the lost of a loved one understands how difficult it has been to honor their memory and properly say good bye. Amigone Funeral Home has been serving the Western New York Community for over 90 years. They offer 14 locations across the area to serve your family. They are continuing to serve the community with responsible care during these uncertain times. To find out how they can help you honor your loved one, head over to their website at www.amigone.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 836-6500.