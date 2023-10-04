April 9- VA Western New York Healthcare System

When it comes to our veterans in our community, they deserve the best care, especially after dedicating their lives to serving our country and keeping us safe. The VA Western New York Healthcare system honors America's veterans by providing quality health care services and benefits. The VA Western New York Healthcare System is also having a seminar on April 18th, to help veterans and their families learn more about the new piece of legislation called "The PACT Act", and how they can enroll. If you are a veteran and would like to learn more information about The PACT Act, visit the website www.va.gov/PACT. There you'll find important information about how you can enroll and claim benefits if you are eligible . You can also give them a call today at (716) 862-8829.