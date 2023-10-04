April 8 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

If you are looking for a day of relaxation The Spa at Seneca has got you covered. They offer a wide variety of spa treatments such as, Swedish body massage, salt glow body treatment, or customized facial. The also offer salon services for both men and women. Il Mulino is another service that can enhance your spa experience. The Spa at Seneca is located 310 4th Street, Niagara Falls. To find out more about the services they offer visit their website at https://senecaniagaracasino.com/.