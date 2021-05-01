April 30 - William Mattar Law Offices

William Mattar Law Offices wants to make everyone aware the May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and we all need to practice safe driving habits. Motorcyclists face many safety risks so it's important for all drivers to be safe on the road to reduce accidents. For information and helpful safety and driving tips, head over to the website at www.williammattar.com. For those interested in taking part in the BACA 100-Mile Ride on May 15th, more information can be found at www.bacaworld.org.