April 30 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

There are plenty of great shows coming up over the next few months at all three of the Seneca Resorts and Casinos properties. Remember they are offering a fabulous brunch on Mother's Day at the Seneca Niagara Casino and Seneca Allegany Casino on Sunday, May 8th. All Star Boxing is on May 13th and ventriloquist Terry Fator is coming to the Seneca Niagara Events Center on May 28th. Also, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is hosting The Highway Man on May 21st. To find out more and to purchase tickets to any of their events, head to their website at www.senecacasios.com.