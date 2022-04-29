April 30 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Early detection can save so many lives when it comes to cancer. That is why Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is holding a free cancer screening event in conjunction with the Buffalo Sabres on May 11th from 3pm to 7pm at KeyBank Center To register for the event, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/onegoal. To find out more about all the cancer services that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center offers, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org. You can also give them a call at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355).