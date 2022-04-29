April 30 - Peter Maeve

Peter Maeve is truly a "refined optical experience". They offer touchless eye exams and a modern approach to finding your vision. They offer personal frame stylists who will escort you through the entire Peter Maeve experience, from your eye exam to your brand new glasses. To find out more about all the optical and vision services they offer, head over to their website at www.petermaeve.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 312-4623. Peter Maeve's beautiful offices are located at 6815 Main Street in Williamsville.