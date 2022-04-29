April 30 - Global Concepts Charter School

Global Concepts Charter School is dedicated to Excellence in Education serving grades K through 12. They have built an atmosphere of learning, growth and inclusion for all students. Global Concepts Charter School K-8 location is at 1159 Abbott Road in Buffalo. The High School is located at 1001 Ridge Road in Lackawanna. For more information about everything that Global Concepts Charter School has to offer including activities and athletics, visit their website at www.globalccs.org. There you'll also find information on enrolling your child. You can also give Global Concepts Charter School a call at (716) 821-1903.