April 3 - National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center is the United States’ official cultural institution and museum dedicated to the art form of comedy, as formally designated by the U.S. Congress. Opened in August 2018 in Jamestown, New York – Lucille Ball’s hometown, the museum offers an unprecedented visitor experience using state-of-the-art technology, interactivity and personalization. USA Today named the National Comedy Center the “Best New Museum in the Country” in 2020 and TIME magazine named it one of its “World’s Greatest Places.” They also announced it will become the official home for comedy legend Carl Reiner’s Archives. You can visit the museum Thursdays through Mondays from 10am until 5pm. Be sure to get your admission tickets online to ensure your reservation time. For more information, give the National Comedy Center a call at 716-484-2222. You can also visit www.comedycenter.org for more information on their upcoming events.