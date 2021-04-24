April 24 - Pilecki Dental

Dr. Pilecki has been practicing general and family dentistry for over 20 years. Pilecki Dental offers many dental services including dental implants, orthodontics, one-visit crowns and much more. Pilecki Dental is located at 6511 Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton. To find out about all the services they provide, head to their website at www.pileckidental.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 625-4129. Pilecki Dental is offering special for new patients including an oral exam, x-rays and cleaning all for just $225.