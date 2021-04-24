April 24 - General Physician, PC Orthopedics

If you're experiencing knee or hip pain after doing some simple tasks around the house, it may be time to consider treatment options. If you have questions about pre and post operative care and physical rehabilitation when it comes to hip and knee replacement, let Dr. Cindy Romanowski and the staff at General Physician, PC help. To find out more information, just head over to their website at www.gppconline.com. You can also call (716) 839-0632 or go to their website to schedule an appointment. Their offices are located at 705 Maple Road (Suite 500) in Williamsville.