April 24 - Culler Beauty

Culler Beauty incorporates powerful anti-aging ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, glycoproteins, peptides and ceramides to work with your personal skin chemistry, protecting, moisturizing, and enhancing your natural beauty. If you place your order today for the Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation and Primer, you receive $10 off plus a Free HA Lash Enhancer and free shipping. The number to call is 1-800-697-9576. You can also head online to their website at www.culler10.com to place your order. It's Culler Beauty, the new face of your cosmetic cabinet.