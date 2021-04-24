April 24 - Autism Nature Trail

The Autism Nature Trail is currently being built at Letchworth State Park. It's mission is to provide a recreational trail within the park to allow visitors with autism and other disabilities to take part. To find out more about the Autism Nature Trail and the eight different sensory perception stations that will be part of the trail, head to their website at www.autismnaturetrail.com. There you'll find information on the ANT and ways to donate. You can also check out progress of the trail on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/autismnaturetrail.