April 23 - WNY Alliance of Home Inspectors

If you're in the market for a new home, make sure you take the time to have a qualified home inspector look everything over. On the Western New York Alliance of Home Inspector's website you can find a list of unbiased inspectors ready to help you out. The Western New York Alliance of Home Inspectors' mission is to promote professionalism, education, and excellence in the home inspection profession. For more information about the Western New York Alliance of Home Inspectors, visit their website at www.wnyahi.org.