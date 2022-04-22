April 23 - Shea's Performing Arts Center

There are still tickets available for the final 4 performances this weekend of Anastasia at Shea's Performing Arts Center. Also, now is the time to pick up your tickets for the award winning musical Ain't Too Proud about the life and times of the The Temptations that will be on stage May 10th through 15th. Shea's also recently announced their 2022-2033 Broadway Series which includes shows like The Prom, Tina, and Come From Away. To find our more information about all the upcoming shows at Shea's Performing Arts Center and Shea's 710 Theatre head to their website at www.sheas.org.