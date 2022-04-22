April 23 - Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo is holding the 26th annual Hospice Memorial Walk on Sunday, May 15th at Canalside Buffalo. Registration begins at 9am and the walk starts at 11am. For more information on how you can register as an individual, join a team, form your own team or register to become a virtual walker, visit their website at www.hospicememorialwalk.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 989-2010. Remember funds raised help the important care that Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo provides.