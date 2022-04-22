April 23 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is celebrating 200 years of Frederick Law Olmsted and his legacy. Don't forget the Frederick Law Olmsted Documentary screenings are on April 23rd from 11:30am-1pm at the North Park Theatre. Olmsted's 200th Birthday Celebration is on April 26th from 5pm-7pm at Resurgence Brewing Company. Also, the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival weekend is coming up too with a fundraiser on April 28th and festival weekend beginning on April 30th. For more information, give them a call at (716) 838-1249, ext. 31 or visit their website at www.bfloparks.org/olmsted200.