April 2 - Fowler's Chocolates

Fowler's Chocolates has all of your traditional Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Basket Fillers this season. They are also the original and authentic Sponge Candy maker in Buffalo. They have been creating fine chocolates since 1901. Make sure you stop by one of Fowler's Chocolates 5 locations in Hamburg, Cheektowaga, Tonawanda, East Aurora or Buffalo to pick up your Easter chocolates and treats. You can also find a gift for someone special. To check out everything they have to offer, visit their website at www.fowlerschocolates.com.