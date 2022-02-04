April 2 - ECMC

April is Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month and ECMC is here to help with their Oral Oncology and Maxillofacial Prosthetics Department. Dr. Jennifer Frustino is part of the wonderful team that makes up the Oral Oncology and Maxillofacial Prosthetics Department at ECMC. To find out more about all the services they offer, head to their website at www.ecmc.edu You can also give their helpful staff a call at (716) 898-1461. Don't forget on April 12th from 10am until 1pm, ECMC will be holding an oral cancer screening event at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority on Perry Street.