April 1st- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

With Easter just around the corner, Buffalo Rustic Artisan Market has many items available for the holiday season. They have a wide variety of spring decorations including gourmet items, like sponge candy, barbeque sauces, jellies, jams, and so much more. Bring the kids down on April 8th at the North Tonawanda location, to see the Easter Bunny. There will also be an Easter egg hunt along with other events for the entire family. This event runs from 1pm until 3pm. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has a new location now open at 650 Main Street in East Aurora. They are also located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda. Visit their new online store at https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/ to learn more.