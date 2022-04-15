April 16 - Tallchief Territory Home of Native Pride

All cigar lovers are invited to take part in Tallchief Cigars Spring Smoke event taking place on Saturday, April 23rd. Also, be sure to mark your calendars for the Rock n' Blues Bike Night on Thursday, May 19th. Tallchief Territory - Home of Native Pride is also having a Spring Smoke Dance Contest on June 4th. Tallchief Territory - Home of Native Pride is located at 11359 Rt. 20 in Irving. For more information about all of these fun events, visit Tallchief Territory - Home of Native Pride's website at www.nativepride.com.