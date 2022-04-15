April 16 - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's PurpleStride is the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. This years PurpleStride Western New York event is taking place Saturday, April 30th at Buffalo RiverWorks. You can register for free and find out more by heading to their website at www.purplestride.org/wny. To find out more about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and all of the important work that they do, head over to their website at www.pancan.org or give them a call at 877-2-PANCAN (877-272-6226).