April 16 - Business Ethics Awards

There certainly are a lot of local businesses here in Western New York who go out of their way to help their customers and their community. The Business Ethics Association of Buffalo Niagara is once again recognizing these businesses with the Business Ethics Awards. The Business Ethics Awards is presented to three Western New York businesses who consistently demonstrate ethical conduct in everything they do. You can nominate your company or a business you admire today by visiting www.buffalobusinessethics.org and clicking on the "Nominate A Company" section. Remember, you have until April 30th to submit your nomination.