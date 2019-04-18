DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University’s Zion Williamson who’s bound for the NBA draft was back on the hardwood Wednesday night, but it wasn't for a basketball game. Zion made a slam dunk for a specific reason.

This time it was for a special couple at Duke expecting perhaps a future baller of their own.

Nolan Elingburg, who’s a Greensboro Day Alum, works at Duke as an Associate Director of the Blue Devil Network. He and his wife announced they are having a baby and then the special moment came as Zion Williamson slammed the ball for a dunk to reveal the gender.

Going by the Duke blue confetti, the couple is expecting a baby boy. The Blue Devil mascot also pointed out that detail in his own special way.

Elingburg is from Greensboro and graduated from Elon University in 2011.