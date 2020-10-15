Zamboni catches fire in Rochester; video goes viral on social media

Russ Bitely also shared out a picture of the incident with the caption, "NBD. Just 2020 being 2020.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A zamboni that caught on fire in Rochester is going viral on social media.

A video posted to Twitter late Wednesday night of a zambino on fire, still riding on the ice, has over 700,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

Russ Bitely, who captured the moment and posted it to social media, gave WGRZ permission to share the video and picture he took.

You can watch Russ' video below.

Russ said the incident happened at Bill Gray's IcePlex in Rochester and believes the reason for the fire was caused by a leak in the hydraulic oil line.

2 On Your Side reached out to Rochester Fire Department for more information but has not heard back yet from fire authorities.

Russ also shared out a picture of the incident with the caption, "NBD. Just 2020 being 2020.